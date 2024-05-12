Orville Peck has lined up the collaborations for his new album

Orville Peck has released his new album and its filled collaborations.

Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russsell, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bu Cuaron are among the guests on the new record.

We already get a taste of the new album a few weeks ago when the duet with Willie Nelson was shared. The two paired up for a new recording of the tune Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.

Now there is a fresh clip for the duet with Noah Cyrus. The tune is called How Far Will We Take It.

The video features bisexual actor François Arnaud who serves as a love interest for both singers.

Arnaud appeared in Xavier Dolan’s film I Killed My Mother before going on to appear in television series including The Borgias, UnReal and Midnight Texas.

Elsewhere on the new record Peck performs The Hurtin’ Kind with country group Midland, the Alison Russell-assisted Chemical Sunset, Conquer That Heart alongside Nathaniel Rateliff, and Miénteme with Bu Cuaron.

For his duet with Elton John, they’ve selected one of his big hits – Saturday Nights Alright (For Fighting).

The new album is the third album of Peck’s career following on from 2019’s Pony and 2022’s Bronco. It is Peck’s first album on his new record label Warner Music.