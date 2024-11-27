Hugo Weaving gives update on proposed ‘Priscilla’ sequel

Australian actor Hugo Weaving has shared an update on the proposed sequel to Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Earlier this year Stephan Elliot, the writer and director of the iconic film, announced he was planning a sequel three decades after the original film’s release, and all three of the original lead actors were onboard.

Hugo Weaving played draq queen Mitzi Del Bra, Guy Pearce was Felicia Jollygoodfellow, and Terrance Stamp was transgender woman Bernadette Bassenger.

Hugo Weaving attends the Photocall of Black 47 during 68th Berlinale International Film Festival at The Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2018 Photographed by Dennis Makerenko (Shutterstock).

Since appearing in the film both Guy Pearce and Hugo Heaving have gone on to have massive careers, while Terrance Stamp, who was quite the screen icon already when the movie was made, is now 86 years old.

In an interview with Variety Weaving said a the sequel was very much still a work in progress, sharing he’d been texting Elliot about the script that very morning.

“I was texting the director this morning. I’ve got another script to read. I’ve read about five drafts,” Weaving said. “It’s slowly getting closer to perhaps happening next year. Still lots of things to finalise, but it’s looking promising.”

Fans of the actor will next get to see him in the Australian film The Rooster, and he’s also about to begin shooting the sixth series of the spy drama Slow Horses. Weaving appeared as former CIA agent Frank Harkness in the electrifying fourth series of the show, and his character will be back for Season 6.

One character who sadly won’t be back for the Priscilla sequel is the hard drinking character of Shirl, who went head to head downing shots with Bernadette in a Broken Hill bar.

June Marie Bennett as Shirl.

Originally Broken Hill resident June Marie Bennett signed on to be an extra in the film, but she ended up having one of the most memorable small roles in an Australian film ever.

June’s daughter announced she’d recently passed away at the age of 85. June took part in the Broken Heel Festival for many years, and was a huge supporter of the local LGBTIQA+ community.

The festival organisers paid tribute to her saying, “Anyone who seized the opportunity to meet June over the years at the festival knows what a vivacious, caring and colourful person she was.”