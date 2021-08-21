Human remains found in car of missing Queensland mum Amy Schulkins

The search for missing Queensland woman Amy Schulkins appears to have come to a tragic end with police discovering her missing car, and reportedly finding human remains inside.

Schulkins, a mother of five, was last seen in Cabooture, north of Brisbane, on December 30th 2020. Her family have been searching for her for the last 8 months.

Her wife Rebecca Schulkins thanked the community for their ongoing love and support during the long search.

“We were hoping for a different outcome,” she said.

The 36-year-old’s disappearance drew worldwide attention after she didn’t return home in December. Police were able to trace the movement of her white Nissan Patrol but the car was last cited driving along Lower King Street in Caboolture just before midnight on 30th December.

Police pulled the car from waters off Bribie Island and Sandstone Point having been fully submerged.

