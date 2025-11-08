Hundreds turn out for Adelaide Frontrunners’ Pride Walk & Run

Hundreds of people showed up for Adelaide Frontrunners Pride Walk and Run on Saturday morning. The annual event is part of the city’s Feast Festival that runs throughout November.

Community members gathered at West Beach Park Run for a 5 kilometre walk and run that saw enthusiastic runners alongside more casual walkers, plus families and dogs galore.

The early morning circular exercise route took participants along the beach and and the river with stunning views and abundant wildlife of sea birds, ducks and pelicans galore.

The Front Runners movement of LGBTIQA+ community running clubs began in San Francisco in 1974 and now there are groups all around the globe.

The group’s name comes from the 1974 Patricia Neil novel The Front Runner which told the story of a gay coach and a gay runner.

Perth’s Pride Walk & Run will take place on Saturday 22nd November and registrations are now open.

Since its introduction just a few years ago the Perth Frontrunners’ Pride Run & Walk has quickly established itself as one of the major events of the annual PrideFEST. In 2025 the event returns to Elizabeth Quay and is set to be bigger than ever.

There will be several routes including a 7km run and a 5km option, plus a 3km walking route.

Following the event there is a very camp festive zone where there’s entertainment, food and coffee galore. Plus prizes are given out for the best dressed people in the event.