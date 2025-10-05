Search
Perth’s annual Pride Run & Walk will be bigger than ever in 2025

Community

Since it’s introduction just a few years ago the Perth Frontrunner’s Pride Run & Walk has quickly established itself as one of the major events of the annual PrideFEST.

In 2025 the event returns to Elizabeth Quay and is set to be bigger than ever. The early morning bout of excercise will take place from 9am on Saturday 22nd November.

The walk and run is all about participation rather than competition, whether you walk or run, bring the kids, bring the dog, it’s just about meeting up with community members and taking part. The event is not timed and everyone is welcome. And if previous years are anything to go by, there’ll be a massive turnout.

There will be several routes including a 7km run and a 5km option, plus a 3km walking route.

Following the event there is a very camp festive zone where there’s entertainment, food and coffee galore. Plus prizes are given out for the best dressed people in the event.

It’s free to take part and registration to the Pride Run & Walk are open now.

This year’s event has been supported by the WA government through the Sports and Recreation Event Funding program and is sponsored by the City of Perth.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

