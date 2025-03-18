Hungary passes law banning Pride events

Politicians in Hungary has passed a new law banning Pride events across the country.

The new law also gives law enforcement officers permission to use facial recognition technology to track down people suspect of taking part in a Pride march or gathering.

The legislation amends the countries laws on gatherings to make it offence to hold or attend an event that violates the countries ‘child protection’ legislation. People caught attending or organising a Pride event will face fines of up to 200,000 florints, which is the equivalent to AUD$857.

Budapest, Hungary – 24, July, 2021: people celebrate the Budapest Pride March demands for better rights and equality at the Freedom bridge. (Shutterstock).

The new law was passed with 136 votes in favour of the legislation and only 27 politicians voting against the measure. It’s the latest in a series of crackdowns by the conservative government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Hungary’s child protection legislation bans anyone from under the age of 18 being exposed to any information about homosexuality.

As politicians voted in favour of the legislation those opposed to it let off coloured smoke bombs in the chamber in protest.

Budapest Pride have responded to the new laws saying LGBTIQA+ poeple were being used as a scapegoat by the govenment.

“It’s nothing more than political theater—the ruling party is using the LGBTQ community for its own gain. But we refuse to be anyone’s scapegoat.

“Those who organize Pride events in Hungary or stand up for their communities in any way are dedicated, determined citizens who want to build a better country. Threatening these patriotic people in the name of patriotism is not just hypocritical—it’s disgraceful.” they said.

They say the 30th Pride March will proceed despite the new law.

“They’ve tried countless times to ban our march—and failed. They won’t succeed now either. In the end, Pride is a demonstration, whether with twenty people or tens of thousands, but it will happen. We’re not just fighting for the Budapest Pride March or the LGBTQ community—we’re fighting for the right of all Hungarians to protest, speak their minds, and stand up for themselves.” the group said.

The new law will take effect from 15th April 2025.

Amnesty International say the new law is a “full frontal attack” on LGBTI people

Dávid Vig, Director of Amnesty International Hungary, said the government was relying on harful and outdated stereotypes to justify the new laws.

“This law is a full-frontal attack on the LGBTI community and a blatant violation of Hungary’s obligations to prohibit discrimination and guarantee freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Budapest Pride in June, this harmful ban turns the clock back three decades, further undermining the hard-won rights of LGBTI people in Hungary. It is unfortunately just the latest in a line of discriminatory measures taken by the authorities that targets and stigmatises LGBTI individuals and groups.

“The spurious justification for the passing of this law – that events and assemblies would be ‘harmful to children’ – is based on harmful stereotypes and deeply entrenched discrimination, homophobia and transphobia. The Hungarian president must not sign this bill into law and authorities must instead ensure that LGBTI people are able to freely express their identities as well as organize and participate in public events.” Vig said.