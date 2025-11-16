Search
Hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedian Colin Mochrie are teaming up for a show

Culture

HYPROV the hit show that has sold out venues across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, is continuing its highly successful ‘Yes, It’s Real’ Tour with a run across Australia and New Zealand in 2026. 

Starring comedian Colin Mochrie, famed for his appearances on TV’s Whose Line is it Anyway?, and Master Hypnotist, Asad Mecci, HYPROV combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

The 90-minute show begins with Asad Mecci inviting 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. From there, the most responsive participants join Colin Mochrie to perform the rest of the show—while still under hypnosis.

In the hands of two seasoned performers, and drawn entirely from the uninhibited minds of volunteers and the audience, each performance is completely original, unpredictable, and hilarious.

In its tenth year, HYPROV began at the legendary Second City theatre in Toronto, and has since performed over 200 tour dates and enjoyed residencies Off-Broadway and in Las Vegas.

Now Mochrie and Asad are set to bring the celebrated tour down under, with dates set in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Auckland, Adelaide and Perth from April 16th – including spots at the Brisbane Comedy Festival, Sydney Comedy Festival and Perth Comedy Festival during the run. 

“I’m excited to head back to Australia and New Zealand, two of my favorite places to perform. The audiences there are sharp, funny, and just unpredictable enough to make them perfect for HYPROV. Asad hypnotizes them, I improvise with them… what could possibly go wrong?  I guess we will find out.” Mochrie said.

Mecci assures everyone the show is completely genuine.

“Nothing is pre-arranged with the volunteers.  What you see is what you get.  The show is raw, authentic, and completely real. That’s why we called this tour Yes, It’s Real and every night is a comedy high-wire act without a net.  I’m so excited to witness what Australia and New Zealand have in store for us”

Tour Dates

Thurs April 16 Brisbane Powerhouse Brisbane QLD 
Fri April 17 The National Theatre Melbourne VIC 
Mon April 20 Enmore Theatre Sydney NSW 
Tues April 21 Playhouse Theatre Canberra ACT
Thurs April 23 Skycity Theatre Auckland NZ 
Saturday April 25 Norwood Concert Hall Adelaide SA 
Sunday April 26 Regal Theatre Perth WA

Tickets are on sale now.

  

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

