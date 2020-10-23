‘I Love It’: Kylie Minogue releases third single from upcoming ‘DISCO’

Kylie Minogue has dropped the third single from her highly anticipated upcoming album DISCO.

I Love It brings a dance-floor ready offering, as opposed to the soaring Say Something and summery bop Magic, released earlier this year.

DISCO is due for release this November, and Kylie is offering an extra special show to celebrate the album’s release.

On Saturday 7 November, Kylie will stream a very special, one-off, worldwide performance spectacular, Kylie: Infinite Disco.

Taking fans on a journey inside her imagination to another dimension, and ending in a future time and place where we can, in Kylie’s words, “all be as one again”.

Kylie: Infinite Disco will not be available on-demand after it has taken place, and the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets.

Listen to I Love It below.

