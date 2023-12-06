Indian police detain four men alleged to have robbed men via dating app

Police in the Indian city of Lucknow have reportedly detained four men who allegedly robbed and blackmailed local men via a dating app scam.

A report from The Times of India says the four men were arrested on Tuesday accused of trapping gay men via a gay dating app, and then robbing, blackmailing, and extorting money from them.

Police say the four men travelled to the northern city of Lucknow from their home city of Patna which is located 500 km away.

Roshan Pathak (28), Shubham Raj (25), Mohammad Firdaus (30) and Mohammad Faizal (28) allegedly rented an apartment before targeting local men using dating apps.

One victim who reported his experience to police said after going to meet a man in a hotel he was threatened by the group who said they would expose his sexual orientation unless he paid them. When he refused it is alleged he was assaulted and money was forcibly transferred from his bank account, and he was also robbed of personal items he had in his possession.

A police spokesperson said they men had been luring victims with promises of “physical pleasures or massages.”

