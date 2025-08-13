Indigenous trailblazer Noel Tovey dies aged 90

Trailblazing dancer, choreographer, director, actor and writer Noel Tovey has died aged 90.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following report contains images and names of deceased persons.

Born in Melbourne in 1934 Tovey endured a childhood that was filled with sexual abuse, neglect and poverty. Despite his challenging start in life he went on to have great success as a dancer and performer both in London and Australia.

He choreographed the indigenous dance section of the welcoming ceremony at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and was later made a member of the Order of Australia.

Tovey was also a prominent advocate for LGBTIQA+ elders.

He recounted the many stages in his life in his autobiography Little Black Bastard, which was also adapted into a play.

He studied ballet with Madame Borovansky in Melbourne and Drew Hardy in London, Afro Cuban with Katherine Dunham, jazz with Matt Mattox, and singing with Joan Arnold at the Melbourne Conservatorium and Rita Godfrey in London. He studied acting with Hayes Gordon.

He worked with everyone from Judy Garland and Vera Lynn to Kenneth Branagh, and counted Joan Collins and George Harrison amongst his friends.

During his many years living in London he had many achievements including being part of the original cast of the musical Oh! Calcutta! He danced with the Sadlers Wells Royal Opera Ballet and taught at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and co-founded The London Theatre for Children before returning to live in Australia in 1990.

During his time overseas he became involved in LGBTIQA+ rights campaigning something which he continued with throughout his life, including being a prominent advocate for the expungement of historical homosexual convictions in Victoria.

In 1951, he was arrested at a party held by a group of female impersonators, and charged with the “abominable crime of buggery”. Despite pleading not guilty, he spent three weeks in Pentridge Prison. In his autobiography he wrote about being sexually assaulted by prison guards during his time in jail.

His passing was announced by Ilbijerri Theatre.

“It is with great sadness and deep respect that we acknowledge the passing of Uncle Noel Tovey AM. A pioneering Aboriginal elder, extraordinary performing artist, mentor, and advocate whose life journey was marked by resilience, courage, and profound creativity.” they said in a social media post.

“Uncle Noel was also a proud gay man who lived with honesty and bravery during times when homosexuality was deeply repressed. His courage in embracing all parts of his identity has been an inspiration to many in both Aboriginal and LGBTIQ+ communities.

“Among his many achievements, Uncle Noel directed A Midsummer Night’s Dreamperformed by an entirely Aboriginal cast for The Dreaming Festival at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Arts Festival—a powerful celebration of Indigenous culture on the world stage.”