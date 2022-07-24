International AIDS Conference will bring leading researchers together

The International AIDS Conference, the world’s largest conference on HIV and AIDS is set to get underway this week. It’s the first time since 2019 that the world’s leading medical researchers will come to come together face to face.

This year the event is being presented as a hybrid conference, being held in both Montréal and virtually. This year’s conference theme is ‘re-engage and follow the science’.

“AIDS 2022 will call on the world to come together to re-engage and follow the science. It will define future research agendas, shift latest evidence to action, and chart a new consensus on overcoming the HIV epidemic as a threat to public health and individual well-being.” Conference organisers announced.

AIDS 2022 is expected to include discussions on bringing injectable treatment and prevention to the people who need it, using antibiotics as post-exposure prophylaxis against sexually transmitted infections and HIV remission after a stem cell transplant.

The conference is also expected to have strong focus on human rights, alongside announcements about the latest research findings.

The AIDS 2022 programme is available on the official conference website, where you can find details of all the sessions, abstracts, Global Village events, pre-conferences and exhibitions.

OUTinPerth will be reporting on the outcomes of the conference as accredited media.

Graeme Watson

