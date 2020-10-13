International AIDS Society announces new conference for 2021

In July the International AIDS Society (IAS) hosted an online virtual conference focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they’ve scheduled a follow up event to continue the discussion about the latest in prevention related science, policy and practice.

The IAS COVID-19 Conference: Prevention will take place virtually on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021, and will include invited-speaker sessions and abstract presentations. The world’s leading organisation on HIV has recognised that there is a significant cross over of expertise in those leading Codis-19 responses and the decades of work that have been put into tackling HIV.

“After the first IAS-hosted COVID-19 Conference in July 2020, I am excited to announce the second iteration that will help shape the global pandemic response,” Adeeba Kamarulzaman, IAS President and conference Co-Chair, said. “Many HIV professionals are leading the COVID-19 response in their respective countries and conducting related prevention research. We expect the meeting to further accelerate progress in the face of COVID-19.”

Amidst global efforts to develop a vaccine, the conference will examine all aspects of SARS-CoV-2 infection prevention, including non-pharmaceutical interventions, active and passive immunization and related science.

“As multiple vaccine trials are being conducted globally, it is essential to take stock, scrutinize efforts to date for their scientific validity, assess what we already know and what the gaps are, and inform the implications for policy makers around the world,” Linda-Gail Bekker, former IAS President and conference Co-Chair, said.

An organizing committee of six leading scientists will direct the IAS COVID-19 Conference: Prevention. Alongside Co-Chairs Bekker and Kamarulzaman, the commitee will include Susan Buchbinder (IAS Governing Council member, University of California), Beatriz Grinsztejn (IAS Governing Council member, Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), Jennifer Kates (IAS Treasurer, Kaiser Family Foundation) and Sharon Lewin (IAS President-Elect, University of Melbourne).

Prevention research submissions for the conference will be accepted from 27 October to 24 November 2020 in the categories of: basic science; vaccines; non-pharmaceutical prevention; and global access and policy. Selected virtual oral presentation or e-posters will also be included in the program.

Registration for the IAS COVID-19 Conference: Prevention opens on 4 November 2020. Those registered for the 4th HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P // VIRTUAL), hosted during the same period as the COVID-19 conference, will be automatically registered. More information is available at the conference website.

