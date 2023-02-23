Irish comedian Shane Todd is heading down under

One of Ireland’s most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.

Shane Todd’s national tour kicks off in Melbourne on 20th April with a run of four shows as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, before heading to Fremantle, Sydney as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival, and Brisbane.

Tood has previously supported high profile comedians Kevin Hart and Bill Burr, as well as having his own successful solo tours.

He’s a radio host in his native Ireland, and has a successful podcast called Tea With Me. Todd has also just launched a new podcast series ‘We’re Not F**cking Historians’ which is an alternative guide to Irish history.

Tickets for his tour go on sale today His Fremantle show will be at Freo Social on 26th April.

OIP Staff

