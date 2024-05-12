Search
Todrick Hall would you like you to know he’s gay

Culture

Todrick Hall has a brand-new song and video and he’s letting the world know he’s gay.

Sure, we all already know that Todrick is gay, but just how gay?

The video sees Todrick Hall and some buddies dressed up like Teletubbies in the colours of the Pride flag as they list off all the things that make them just so gay.

In the song the singer lists how he gets his Alexa to play Cher, Madonna, Beyonce Taylor Swift and Rhianna, because he’s gay. Before adding Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga to the playlist.

Describing a love of RuPaul’s Drag Race and its many famous drag queens, the song goes on to list different sub-parts of the LGBTIQ+ communities including twinks, twunks, bears, wolves and otters.

The track is taken from Todrick Hall’s latest album Icon: Volume One.

