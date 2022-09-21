Is Mariah Carey’s lost rock album going to see the light of day?

Back in the mid-90’s Mariah Carey explored some different musical territory, recording an alt-rock and grunge filled album.

While she created her Daydream album, the singer also worked on a rock album. Her record company however were adamant that they would not release the record.

So, Carey brought in friend Clarissa Dane who re-recorded all the lead vocals, while Carey remained as the backing vocalist. The album, named Somebody Else’s Daughter, was put out under the name Chick.

The record largely sunk without a trace, and until Mariah wrote about it in her autobiography most people were completely unaware of her involvement in the project. The album’s never been added to streaming services, and physical copies have become sought after collector’s items.

Now Carey has revealed that they have found the original version of the album featuring her on lead vocals and she’d like to see it released.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast shared “We actually have it”.

The episode is focused on the 25th anniversary of her Butterfly album and features an extensive interview with the singer. During the chat Carey shares that she always had to fight to include RnB styled tunes on her records, and some of her favourite recordings were often related to being B-sides.

“They would rather have seen me make a record like ‘Hero – Part Five‘” Carey said of the attitudes of record company executives of the time.

Carey said record company executives were concerned about the lyrical content of the album rock album, worried that it might damage her reputation, and there was no way they were going to let her put out an album that sounded more like Green Day or Courtney Love.

Carey says she hopes people will soon get to hear the recordings saying she has some plans to work with another artist to breathe new life into them.

