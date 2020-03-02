It’s all over – Pete Buttigieg set to end Presidential campaign

Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign to become President of the USA according to media reports.

An aide has told media outlets that the Mayor of South Bend is heading home and will make an official announcement later today.

Buttigieg is the first high profile gay candidate to run for the Presidential nomination of a major party. In a crowded Democratic field he narrowly won the Iowa caucus but has not been able to gain wide spread support in other states.

While he did well in the New Hampshire and Iowa primaries, he struggled to get support from black and Latino voters as the campaign moved into states with more diverse populations.

Buttigieg’s departure from the race comes ahead of Super Tuesday when a large number of states will cast their ballot for who they’d like to their parties Presidential candidate.

At this stage of the race Bernie Sanders remains the frontrunner for the nomination, but former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary over the weekend putting him just a few delegates behind Sanders.

Late entrant Michael Bloomberg is yet to gain any delegates but will be hoping to make an impact on the next round of voting. Trailing in the race is Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Surprisingly Tulsi Gabbard, the representative from Hawaii is continuing her campaign despite gaining no delegates.

