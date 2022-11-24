It’s an ExDRAGaganza at Coventry Pavilion this Friday

Looking to start your PrideFEST parade weekend celebrations early? Coventry Pavilion have got you covered.

The stunning Morley venue is hosting an exclusive pre-Pride party this weekend, and it’s overloaded with entertainment, food, drinks and much, much more.

Kick off the evening with Meals on Heels from 6pm, followed by some classic drag bingo at 7pm.

Then catch the main performance with Dean Misdale, Donna Kebab, Cougar Morrison and Fay Rocious from 8:30, followed by DJ sets from Dean and eye-popping performances from the go-go boys.

Patrons can upgrade to a VIP experience for the evening, with stage-side VIP, bubbles on arrival, canapes and meet & greets with the gorgeous queens.

Exdragaganza is taking over Coventry Pavillion on Friday 25 November. For tickets and more info, head to coventrypavilion.com.au

