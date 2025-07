Today is International Drag Day, a time to stop and appreciate the artistry of drag performers and the role they play in our communities.

The day was created in 2009 by Adam Stewart, a time to shine a brighter spotlight on drag performers international and local.

To celebrate International Drag Day we’ve dived into the archives to share some of our favourite photos of local drag artists from years gone by.

Extra points if you name every drag queen captured.

Detention party at Connections Nightclub 4th February 2012, photographed by Graeme Watson.

Drag Factory at The Court 17th April 2013.

Drag Factory, The Court Hotel, 19th May 2015. Photographed by Leigh Andrew Hill.

Connections February 2016, photographed by Graeme Watson.

Drag Factory at The Court Hotel, 9th July 2014, photographed by Graeme Watson.