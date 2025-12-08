Its time for the return of Tiga

Once upon a time Canadian DJ and musician Tiga was everywhere.

He first came to prominence in 2001 with an electro-clash take on the 80’s Cory Hart song Sunglasses at Night.

His 2006 debut album Sexor contained the hit (Far from) Home, which came in two delightful versions. Plus he showed a knack from creating unexpected covers with his takes on songs by Public Enemy and Talking Heads.

Tiga’s 2009 follow up Ciao Tiga, was also filled with perfect slices of electro-pop. He went on to make several more albums and a slew of DJ compilations. Over the years he’s collaborated with Soulwax, Jake Shears, Booka Shade and many others.

Plus he’s shown he’s a deft hand at remix transforming songs by LCD Soundsystem, Dannii Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Peaches, Moby, and so many others.

Now he’s got something new to offer.

When Tiga formed a friendship with the renowned New York City band Fcukers – after both artists played Madison Square Garden on a cold winter night, shared some giggles in the greenroom, and created lasting memories at a now-legendary afterparty in Brooklyn – the spark for new tune Silk Scarf was born.

Its the second song to be released from Tiga’s upcoming album Hotlife, his first album in over a decade. The project will also contain features from Boys Noize, Maara, and MRD.

Take a listen to Ecstasy Surrounds Me, the first single from the upcoming record.

Track listing for the new album.

1. HOTWIFE feat. Boys Noize

2. HIGH ROLLERS

3. IAMWHATIAM feat. MRD

4. SILK SCARF feat. Fcukers

5. FRICTION

6. NEED YOU TONIGHT

7. LOLLIPOP

8. I AM YOUR DETROIT SUNRISE

9. SEXLESS PORNOGRAPHIC LOSERS feat. Maara

10. I KNOW A PLACE

11. CHERRY

12. ECSTASY SURROUNDS ME

The album is scheduled for April 17, 2026