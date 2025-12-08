Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Its time for the return of Tiga

Culture

Once upon a time Canadian DJ and musician Tiga was everywhere.

He first came to prominence in 2001 with an electro-clash take on the 80’s Cory Hart song Sunglasses at Night.

- Advertisement -

His 2006 debut album Sexor contained the hit (Far from) Home, which came in two delightful versions. Plus he showed a knack from creating unexpected covers with his takes on songs by Public Enemy and Talking Heads.

Tiga’s 2009 follow up Ciao Tiga, was also filled with perfect slices of electro-pop. He went on to make several more albums and a slew of DJ compilations. Over the years he’s collaborated with Soulwax, Jake Shears, Booka Shade and many others.

Plus he’s shown he’s a deft hand at remix transforming songs by LCD Soundsystem, Dannii Minogue, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Peaches, Moby, and so many others.

Now he’s got something new to offer.

When Tiga formed a friendship with the renowned New York City band Fcukers – after both artists played Madison Square Garden on a cold winter night, shared some giggles in the greenroom, and created lasting memories at a now-legendary afterparty in Brooklyn – the spark for new tune Silk Scarf was born.

Its the second song to be released from Tiga’s upcoming album Hotlife, his first album in over a decade. The project will also contain features from Boys Noize, Maara, and MRD.

Take a listen to Ecstasy Surrounds Me, the first single from the upcoming record.

Track listing for the new album.

1. HOTWIFE feat. Boys Noize 
2. HIGH ROLLERS 
3. IAMWHATIAM feat. MRD
4. SILK SCARF feat. Fcukers 
5. FRICTION
6. NEED YOU TONIGHT
7. LOLLIPOP
8. I AM YOUR DETROIT SUNRISE
9. SEXLESS PORNOGRAPHIC LOSERS feat. Maara 
10. I KNOW A PLACE
11. CHERRY
12. ECSTASY SURROUNDS ME

The album is scheduled for April 17, 2026 

Latest

News

FIFA World Cup Pride game between two nations who outlaw homosexuality

0
Egypt and Iran have drawn the Pride game in the competition.
Culture

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

0
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

0
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Culture

Big Brother crowns 2025 winner with a nail-biting finale

0
On Monday night the five final housemates were one by one shown the door until the winner was crowned.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

FIFA World Cup Pride game between two nations who outlaw homosexuality

0
Egypt and Iran have drawn the Pride game in the competition.
Culture

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

0
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

0
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Culture

Big Brother crowns 2025 winner with a nail-biting finale

0
On Monday night the five final housemates were one by one shown the door until the winner was crowned.
Community

Queer Book Club announces December read: ‘Kiss Her Once For Me’

0
Kiss Her Once For Me, which came out in 2022, won the Lambda Literary Award for Best LGBTQ+ Romance.

FIFA World Cup Pride game between two nations who outlaw homosexuality

OUTinPerth -
Egypt and Iran have drawn the Pride game in the competition.
Read more

‘Invisible Boys’ up for two AACTA Awards

OUTinPerth -
A slew of Western Australian productions are among the nominees.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Sarah Ponsonby, one of the Ladies of Llangollen

OUTinPerth -
In the 1800s Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler ran away and lived together for the rest of their lives.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture