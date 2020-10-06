Jacinda Ardern promises conversion therapy ban if re-elected

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged to ban the practice of LGBTIQ+ conversion therapy if her government is re-elected for another term when Kiwis head to the polls on 17th October.

In an interview with New Zealand publication Express the Prime Minister shared how the queer film Latter Days had a left a lasting impression on her.

“I still remember watching the film Latter Days at the film festival in Wellington some years ago. That film never left me,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I feel quite strongly about this policy.”

The 2003 film starring Steve Sandvoss, Wes Ramsey, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rebekah Johnson tells the story of a couple who have to keep their relationship secret because of their Mormon faith. In the movie one of the characters is sent to a facility to ‘cure’ his homosexuality.

Ardern was raised as a Mormon but left the church in her 20s in solidarity with her gay friends.

The Prime Minister has been criticised for not bringing in legislation during her first term in office given both her Labour party and coalition partner The Greens both support a ban on practices that claim they can change a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

