Jack Panther shares heartfelt new single ‘Just a Dog’

Rapidly approaching the release of his hotly anticipated third EP, when i’m feeling better we could dream together due out next month, New Zealand-born, London-based queer alt pop alchemist Jack Panther returns with a heart-rending yet soaring new single, Just a Dog.

“Just a Dog is a little more metaphorical and harrowing in its approach to its lyrics and melodies. I wrote it during my first winter here in London, it was cold, the sun was setting so early and I feel that you can really hear the longing in my vocals and the sound.” Pather said of the track.



“It’s about falling in love with a friend and instead of telling him how I felt, I wrote this song,” Jack adds. “A lot of songs I write about things left unsaid, and this might be the most intimate one of mine yet.”

“I feel as though my artist voice is the strongest it’s been,” shares Jack of the upcoming EP.

“Even if a track is sad in its theme, there is still an ‘outburst’; a big emphasis in the project was to create a journey. I want the audience to feel like each song encompasses its own emotion and journey. In a way, it’s a celebration of feeling that emotion. And I think a lot of the tracks within the EP still cling to a lot of hope. I started writing the project during COVID lockdown, and I wanted to write about things with a more positive or hopeful outlook.” he shared.

While he’s originally from New Zealand, nowadays Jack Pather has London as his base.

“New Zealand is such a supporting scene for independent artists, but London is great,” Jack shares of his current locale in the UK.

“It’s such an incredible place to grow as an artist and discover new scenes. London is a very up and down city, the highs are amazing and the lows can be tough. In the UK you need to be able to prove yourself a little more.

“I think I forgot that when you move to the other side of the world you need to reintroduce yourself to fans. I’m very lucky to have such supportive friends and partner. The support of new types of music and art is amazing. I love how each artist supports one another, and we all just want to grow and share out skillsets.”

Take a listen to Jack Pather’s new tune.