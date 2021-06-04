Jack Vidgen returns with honest new single ‘Love Me Lonely’

Following on from his #1 Independent Chart Release Pray and his heartwarming performance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Jack Vidgen returns again in 2021 with his energetic new single Love Me Lonely.

Following the somewhat surprising success of Pray, Jack continues to serve up raw honesty on the menu and is not afraid to be unapologetically Jack.

“I wrote ”Love Me Lonely” the week before I decided that I needed to change my life completely and face the addictions that I had been battling,” Vidgen said.

“At the time I felt like my life was in chaos and, on reflection, this song was a cry for help. Interestingly, the lyrics actually foreshadowed some of the events that took place the week after I wrote the song.

“I remember getting the demo back from the producer on that weekend and I found myself hearing my own cry for help in a way I hadn’t heard before. Life is an ongoing battle with moments of pleasure and pain but I am just trying to write songs that I hope others can relate to….

“Love Me Lonely is another chapter in the story.”

Co-written with Matt Riley, Justin Martins and the incredible Maddie Crabtree and produced by Matt Riley, Love Me Lonely mixes emotional lyrics with banging beats with a more mature Vidgen in charge.

