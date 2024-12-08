Perth Comedy Festival reveals more hilarious acts for 2025

The Perth Comedy Festival has added another round of side-splitting local and international talent to the lineup for 2025.

The Festival will take over the Astor Theatre, the Regal Theatre, The Rechabite, Goodwill Club and Freo.Social from 21 April until 18 May next year.

Among those joining the roster is comedy superstar Rhys Darby, known for his stand out roles in Flight of the Conchords, What We Do In The Shadows and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. He’s back on the west coast for the first time in five years with The Legend Returns.

Australia’s Got Talent star He Huang is also bringing her deadpan humour to the Regal, and rising star Jacques Barrett takes aim with OK Boomer on May 16 and 17.

Canada’s Ian Bagg is heading to the southern hemisphere with his show This B*tch Live, and from the UK Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachael Fairburn will be bringing their much-loved podcast ALL KILLA NO FILLA live to The Rechabite.

Bob Downe

There’s a bunch of LGBTQIA+ talent on offer too. Homegrown hero Joel Creasey is also stepping back to the stage with Thanks For Being Here, Geraldine Hickey is coming to the Astor and the legendary Bob Downe will be camping up the Regal on 1 May.

These stars and many more will join previously announced acts Guy Montgomery, Nazeem Hussain, Luke Heggie, Wankernomics and more!

Perth Comedy Festival runs from 21 April – 18 May 2025. Check out the full program over at perthcomedyfestival.com