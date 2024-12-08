Albany Pride announces theme for 2025 festival

Albany Pride will return in 2025, and the organizers have just announced the theme for next year’s festival.

The festival runs from 20th February to 3rd March and is expected to draw a lot of victors to the southern town. Tickets to the festival’s event go live on Sunday 15th December.

The theme for 2025 festival will be CommUNITY.

“Over the past year, we’ve really seen our community and our allies come together as a unified force against some ugly rhetoric and adversity, so we wanted to honour and celebrate that. We can’t wait to bring the rainbows to the Rainbow Coast again!” organisers said announcing the theme.