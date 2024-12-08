Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Albany Pride announces theme for 2025 festival

Community

Albany Pride will return in 2025, and the organizers have just announced the theme for next year’s festival.

The festival runs from 20th February to 3rd March and is expected to draw a lot of victors to the southern town. Tickets to the festival’s event go live on Sunday 15th December.

- Advertisement -

The theme for 2025 festival will be CommUNITY.

“Over the past year, we’ve really seen our community and our allies come together as a unified force against some ugly rhetoric and adversity, so we wanted to honour and celebrate that. We can’t wait to bring the rainbows to the Rainbow Coast again!” organisers said announcing the theme.

Latest

Culture

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

0
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
News

Evelyn Rae from Sky News wants all police, emergency services and military out of Mardi Gras

0
The pundit has brushed off recent findings about police failures in relation to gay hate crimes.
News

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocks back proposal to ban police

0
Mardi Gras members voted to keep the police in the parade in 2025.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist’ is a smorgasbord of tales

0
Some of Australia's top authors have penned short stories inspired in some way by Kylie.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

0
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
News

Evelyn Rae from Sky News wants all police, emergency services and military out of Mardi Gras

0
The pundit has brushed off recent findings about police failures in relation to gay hate crimes.
News

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocks back proposal to ban police

0
Mardi Gras members voted to keep the police in the parade in 2025.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist’ is a smorgasbord of tales

0
Some of Australia's top authors have penned short stories inspired in some way by Kylie.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from DJ Koze teaming up with Damon Albarn, Nicky Doll, Haute and Freddy, Tom Aspaul and Cloth.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Author Joe Ransom wins the Polari Prize for ‘The Gallopers’

OUTinPerth -
It's the second year in a row Ransom has picked up one of the awards.
Read more

Evelyn Rae from Sky News wants all police, emergency services and military out of Mardi Gras

OUTinPerth -
The pundit has brushed off recent findings about police failures in relation to gay hate crimes.
Read more

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras knocks back proposal to ban police

OUTinPerth -
Mardi Gras members voted to keep the police in the parade in 2025.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture