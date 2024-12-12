Review | ‘The Room Next Door’ confronts death by celebrating life

The Room Next Door | Dir: Pedro Almodovar | ★ ★ ★ ★

Legendary Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar’s first English language feature film is one he scripted himself, and his unique and vibrant style is immediately recognisable. Striking visuals with bold colours, particularly red, and intricate set designs are the background of a complex narrative with a dramatic plot twist.

Continuing in the tradition of exploring the lives of women, most of the story of The Room Next Door takes place in the United States, although the house used for filming is actually near Madrid – a stunning modernist refuge in nature with large windows to let in natural light.

Martha (Tilda Swinton) and Ingrid (Julianne Moore) were close friends when they worked together at the same magazine but drifted apart when Martha became a war correspondent and Ingrid concentrated on writing novels. They reunite in a private hospital room when Martha asks for Ingrid’s help.

Adapted from Sigrid Nunez’s novel What Are You Going Through, Martha has terminal cancer and has sourced a pill to end her life. After all her close friends refused, she asks Ingrid to support her in ending her life in a peaceful retreat she has rented.

Martha and Ingrid reminisce about times gone by and wax lyrical about life and death. Ingrid’s only task is to notify authorities when she sees Martha’s bedroom door closed and also to tell authorities that she didn’t know about Martha’s intention to self-euthanise.

Although the film received a long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival when it premiered and the topic of euthanasia and choosing a ‘good death’ is interesting, the dialogue was stilted and a bit pretentious.

Sometimes the ‘look’ of the film and the several side stories that pop up detract from the subject matter. Assisted dying is certainly a topical and emotionally-charged issue and the film provokes lively debate on the issue.

For a film that is ostensibly about death, there is a lot to celebrate about life.

Lezly Herbert