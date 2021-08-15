James Hormell, the USA’s first gay ambassador, dies aged 88

James Hormell, the first man to serve as an Ambassador for the USA, while also sharing his same-sex attraction, has died aged 88.

He passed away at the California Pacific Medical Centre in San Francisco with his husband Michael at his side. He is survived by his husband, as well we five children, fourteen grandchildren, and seven great-grand children.

In 1997 President Bill Clinton appointed Hormell to be the USA’s Ambassador to the tiny European nation of Luxembourg. His appointment was not confirmed due to push-back from Republic legislators, but he was finally granted the position in 1999 during a congressional recess.

Hormell remained in the position until 2001.

One of his biggest achievements was as a co-founder of the Human Rights Campaign, and he also sponsored many initiatives surrounding arts and education.

Former President Bill Clinton, and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, released a joint statement praising Hormell’s lifew of public service.

“Jim devoted his life to advancing the rights and dignity of all people, and in his trailblazing service in the diplomatic corps, he represented the United States with honor and brought us closer to living out the meaning of a more perfect union,” the Clintons said.

