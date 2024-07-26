Janice Robinson creates stunning new version of 90’s hit ‘Dreamer’

Singer Janice Robinson has teamed up with the House Gospel Choir to record a stunning new version of 90’s dance hit Dreamer.

The song was a massive hit for Livin’ Joy in 1995. Janice Robinson provided the vocals for the original track which was produced by Italian brothers Paolo and Gianni Visnadi.

While the version of the song with Robinson’s vocals was a hit, the band’s later songs featured vocalist Tameko Star, who re-recorded Dreamer for the band’s debut album Don’t Stop Movin’. Robinson’s original version was also included as a secret track on the record.

The new version of the track with the House Gospel Choir strips the track of its high energy dance vibes revealing a powerful vocal filled with emotional impact.

Take a listen.