Jessica Mauboy shares new upbeat song’ Flashback’

Jessica Mauboy has shared upbeat new song Flashback and announced she’s got a new album and national tour on the way too.

The new song was written with some of Australia’s hottest song writers.

“Flashback is a song that holds a very special place in my heart – this song captures the exhilarating feeling of falling in love.” Mauboy said.

“I wrote Flashback with Nick Littlemore, Toby Anagostis and James Gales. We’d begin each session with all the lights in the studio turned off and start improvising together – the guys would lay down synth and guitar ideas while I freestyled melodies over the top. That day, Nick came into the vocal booth and gave me the prompt to write about my love story, the love I have now with my husband. How do you capture that undeniably big love and share that with the world?”

Mauboy continued, “It’s a lump in your throat, butterflies in your stomach, a giddy feeling. The lyrics ‘Flashback I’m frozen, standing right in front of the one I’m gunna love’ is reminiscent of when I first met my husband. I remember feeling frozen, my mind clearing, and the distinct feeling that our connection was a premonition of our love to come.”

This week Mauboy will be one of the performers at the ARIA Awards and she’ll also be presenting one of the trophies.

“The ARIA Awards hold a special place in my heart. It’s a night I look forward to every year as it unites the entire music industry to honour and celebrate the incredible talent, creativity, and musical artistry that we are blessed with in this country.” Mauboy said, “It’s also a whole lot of fun getting glammed up and reuniting with friends. I’m thrilled to be performing and presenting this year, what a buzz!”

Mauboy’s new highly anticipated fifth studio album Yours Forever is due out on 9th of February 2024. It’ll be her first album of new material since 2019’s Hilda. Fans got their first taste of the new album via Mauboy’s collaboration with her The Voice Australia colleague Jason Derulo.

The singer recently announced her massive 2024 tour which will include over 20 dates in Australian and New Zealand. Mauboy will perform at Crown Theatre on Thursday 18th of April 2024.

Take a look at her new video.

