Jessica Mauboy shares Jason Derulo collaboration ahead of new album



Jessica Mauboy has just announced her fifth studio album YOURS FOREVER is coming soon.

Written and recorded on home soil, the 14-track album reflects a journey of self-discovery and empowerment for the Australian pop icon.

“YOURS FOREVER is me at my truest self, comfortable in my skin, not comparing myself or trying to be someone or something that anyone expects me to be.”

Mauboy continues, “When you strip it all back, musically it’s beautiful melodies, storytelling lyrics, rhythms that connect with the soul, and it has a depth that I’ve never gone to or shared before.”

YOURS FOREVER permeates a strong sense of time and place for Mauboy as she chronicles the stories of her life’s brightest and darkest moments.

“At the heart of the record, I wanted to share my experience of unpacking challenging times that we all come up against in life. For me, it was feelings of not being worthy, and coming to a place of knowing, a confirmation that I am enough”.

Exploring themes of love, hope, heartbreak, and resilience, the new album spotlights Mauboy’s introspective song writing and infectious pop melodies that audiences have come to know and love.

The new album follows Mauboy’s 2019 #1 ARIA Album HILDA and is her first full-length release with Warner Music Australia.

Mauboy offers the first taste of her upcoming record, releasing the first single Give You Love teaming up with international superstar Jason Derulo. This emotionally charged, irresistible pop release is anchored by Mauboy’s powerhouse vocal lifted by soulful additions of an organ, piano and choir.

Following recent singles Right Here, Right Now, Automatic and Glow, Mauboy worked with Melbourne-based songwriter WILSN to bring ‘Give You Love’ to life.

“The collaboration came together quite magically, like beautiful, glistening, crystal-clear water flowing together. When we sent the song to WILSN and she heard my voice on the track for the first time, she burst into tears”, recalls Mauboy.

While filming the upcoming season of The Voice Australia as a coach, Mauboy knew in her bones that she wanted fellow coach Jason Derulo to be a part of the track.

“Jason is such an incredible singer and he’s got such a deep soul and spirit. He grew up singing in church and was classically trained, so I had no doubt he would sound amazing on this special song,”. Within two days of hearing Give You Love – the artist behind chart-topping hits such as Talk Dirty, Ridin’ Solo, Whatcha Say and Savage Love – had laid down his vocals.

“It’s an honour to collaborate with Jason, we love each other’s work and respect each other as artists.”

“It was a pleasure working side-by-side with Jess as a coach on The Voice and I feel incredibly blessed that Jess thought of me for this song.” Shares Jason.

“I had such a blast putting my spin on it and laying down the vocals when I was in Sydney. I hope everyone can feel the warmth and spirit in Give You Love.”

Mauboy, a proud Kuku Yalanji woman and ambassador for the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, understands the power of giving. “What we’re able to give back says so many things about where we’ve come from and where we want to go moving forward,” says Mauboy.

“This song is a helping hand when you need it the most. When you need gratitude, when you need grounding, when you need waking up, and when you need love: this song is here.”

Derulo shares this sentiment, having shared with Mauboy that the song taps into his passion for giving back to his community and making an impact.

The new single arrives alongside a stunning music video which features Mauboy and Derulo surrounded by a soulful choir and contemporary dancers. The official video is directed by Rowena and Joel Rasmussen from Move Like Water.

YOURS FOREVER is due for release in February 2024.

