Jim Parsons and Sally Field star in the comedy ‘Spoiler Alert’

Spoiler Alert, a LGBTIQA+ romantic comedy and drama that has Jim Parsons and Sally Field among its cast will be in Australian cinemas on 6th February.

The film tells the story of Michael Ausiello, played by Jim Parsons, and his relationship with the handsome Kit Cowan, played by Ben Aldridge. Parson is best known for his longstanding role in The Big Bang Theory, while Aldridge has appeared in Pennyworth and Fleabag.

The tailer shows some comedic scenes of their meeting, first dates and encounters with their parents. Acclaimed actor Sally Field plays Kit’s mother Marilyn.

Their idyllic life is turned upside down when Kit receives an unexpected medical diagnosis.

The film is based on a real-life story of the couple written by Ausiello. His memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies was published in 2017 and was a bestseller. The film adaptation has been written by actor and writer David Marshall Grant and author Dan Savage.

Spoiler Alert was released in the USA back in December and received mostly positive reviews. Alongside Field, Parsons and Aldridge, the film’s cast also includes Jeffrey Self, Bill Irwin and Queer Eye cast member Antoni Porowski.

Parsons spoke about the film last year during an appearance on The Tonight Show describing it as a heartbreaking and tumultuous journey.

“It’s a heartbreaking and tumultuous journey, but also one of those that opens your eyes to the life you do have, and the love you can share.” Parsons said.

“You can’t really live and love without experiencing heartbreak.”

When Sally Field appeared on The View she spoke about how she was attracted to the project because it showed a gay couple in love. Field spoke about her own experiences of being the mother to a gay son.

OIP Staff, image: Linda Källérus

