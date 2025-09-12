Search
‘Jimpa’ will have its Australian premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival

Culture

Jimpa is set to have its Australian Premiere at the opening night film of the Adelaide Film Festival on October 15.

It will be then released in cinemas across Australia on February 19, 2026. The film is from director Sophie Hyde who previously directed Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and 52 Tuesdays.

The film features award-winning actors Olivia Colman and John Lithgow. The drama made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January.

The film is described as an uplifting multi-generational family story in which filmmaker Hannah (Olivia Colman) takes her trans nonbinary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather—lovingly known as “Jimpa” (John Lithgow).

But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting and finally confront old stories about the past. Funny, poignant, and bolstered by a wonderful ensemble cast, JIMPA is described as a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and queer family that looks, with nuance, at just how much has changed in three generations. 

The film also stars Aud Mason-Hyde in their feature debut, as well as Daniel Henshall (The Royal Hotel), Kate Box (Erotic Stories), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Deborah Kennedy (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Hans Kesting (Nr. 10), Zoë Love Smith (Skam NL), Romana Vrede (I Don’t Wanna Dance), Jean Janssens (Campus 12), and Frank Sanders (The Rozettes musical).

News

Authorities reveal messages written on bullets allegedly left by Tyler Robinson

0
The 22 year old has been arrested over the shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
News

President Trump say suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting in custody

0
Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old student, has been identified as the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk.
Community

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day with community drinks at Bar Love

0
Join Bi+ Community Perth for festivities at Bar Love this September!
Community

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow: Networking event for LGBTIQA+SB First Nations folks

0
A new event bringing together LGBTIQA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is being held this weekend.

Authorities reveal messages written on bullets allegedly left by Tyler Robinson

Graeme Watson -
The 22 year old has been arrested over the shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
President Trump say suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting in custody

Graeme Watson -
Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old student, has been identified as the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk.
Celebrate Bi Visibility Day with community drinks at Bar Love

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Join Bi+ Community Perth for festivities at Bar Love this September!
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

