Joanna Lumley made a dame in the Queen’s New Year Honours

Actor Joanna Lumley has been made a dame in the Queen’s New Year Honours, she just one of hundreds of people recognised for their professional and charity work in the United Kingdom.

The Absolutely Fabulous star has been recognised for her acting work, popular travel documentaries and services to the community. Lumley has been a prominent advocate for The Gurkhas, Nepalese born soldiers who served in the British Army.

Also being made a dame is actor Vanessa Redgrave, while British director John Boorman has been knighted. Boorman’s films include Deliverance, The Emerald Forrest, The General and Queen and Country.

James Bond star Daniel Craig has received the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George for his outstanding contributions to film. The appointment is unexpected as the order is normally reserved for diplomats and intelligence officers.

Eastenders star June Brown has been awarded an OBE. The 94 year-old actor retired from playing the character Dot Cotton in 2000, she first began playing the role when the show premiered in 1985. Coronation Street star William Roache has also been given an OBE, he has played Ken Barlow on the soap since it’s premiere in 1960.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin has made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for his work alongside Elton John, while Alistair Spalding, the artistic director of Sadler’s Wells, is awarded a knighthood for services to dance.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown has been given an MBE for her work alongside domestic violence charity Women’s Aid. She’s the second member of The Spice Girls to receive an honour, Victoria Beckham was awarded an OBE in 2017 for her services to the fashion industry.

Other notably people receiving honours include many of the officials who have lead Britain’s responde to Covid 19, and 78 Olympians who took part in the Olympic Games in 2021. Diving star Tom Daley has been given an OBE.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been knighted with his appointment as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. The most senior honour that can be bestowed is limited to a select number of people, with only 24 people holding the title. The appointment is made solely by The Queen.

“It is an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.” Blair said.

“It was a great privilege to serve as prime minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me, in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country.”

Baroness Valerie Amos has also been appointed to the order, becoming the first black person to receive the honour since its establishment in 1348. Amos, who is a Labor member of the House of Lords, was also the first black person to be a cabinet minister in the United Kingdom. She also served as Britain’s High Commissioner to Australia, and in 2021 became Master of University College in Oxford.

