Joe Biden nominates Dr Rachel Levine for historic health role

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Rachel Levine for the position of Assistant Health Secretary in his incoming administration.

Dr Levine, a pediatrician, who is currently the Health Secretary in the state of Pennsylvania has been a prominent official during the fight against COVID-19 in the USA. If successful in taking up the role Dr Levine would become the first transgender person to be confirmed by the US Senate as a federal official.

Announcing the nomination President-elect Biden highlighted Levine’s long service to public health and expertise. Dr Levine will replace Admiral Brett Giroir, who was appointed by current President Donald Trump in 2017.

“Dr Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement.

“She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

Dr Levine was appointed Pennsylvania’s Physician General in 2015 and in 2017 became the state’s Secretary of Health. She has had a prominent position in the fight against COVID-19 and has been praised for her daily media briefings.

OIP Staff

