Joe Lycett shreds David Beckham over his Qatar deal

British comedian Joe Lycett called out David Beckham over his multi-million-dollar deal to be an Ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar.

Last week the comedian posted a video threatening to shred ten thousand pounds unless Beckham pulled out of his lucrative sponsorship deal.

“In consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon.” Lycett said in a video message to Beckham. “You were the first premiere footballer to shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl – which is the gayest thing a human being can do.”

Lycett highlighted that Beckham was reportedly being paid $10million dollars to promote Qatar and the World Cup, and that Qatar is one of the worst places in the world to be gay. Lycett set Beckham a challenge, offering to donate $10,000 to LGBT charities if Beckham quit his role before the start of the World Cup. However if Beckham ignored the request, the money would be put through a shredder.

As the deadline to the ultimatum drew closer Lycett added regular updates to his social media channels. He implored the football star to respond and take action. He posted pictures of the industrial shredder, the money waiting to be shredded. Alas nothing was heard from Beckham.

Lycett’s art-activism protect appeared to have created some very expensive confetti or packing materials.

Lycett appeared a little later saying he’d actually donated the money to charities before he even posted his first video in the saga.

“I haven’t quite told you the whole truth. Because the truth is, the money that went into the shredder was real – but the money that came out was fake. I would never destroy real money. I would never be so irresponsible.

“In fact, the £10,000 had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet. I never expected to hear from you – it was an empty threat, designed to get people talking. In many ways it was like your deal with Qatar, David: total bullshit from the start.

Lycett did have one more thing to shred, Beckham’s legendary cover of Attitude magazine, a move that Lycett said was fully endorsed by the publication.

Following the shedding of their famous cover, the magzine’s current editor Cliff Joannou released a statement saying David Beckham had a flippant attitude when it came to human rights.

“The fall of David Beckham’s star has been fast and heavy. It’s a reminder that being an advocate for not just LGBTQ+ rights, but women’s rights, immigrant workers rights… and human rights should not be lip service.

‘It is not a trend to boost a person’s profile. Human rights are not a fashion statement to be made to generate coverage in the style pages of tomorrow’s magazines. They are not a new hair cut to stir up media attention. They are real issues that affect the livelihood of billions of vulnerable people around the country.

“Joe Lycett’s prank worked to highlight the flippant attitude David Beckham has to human rights. And what price tag he had in order to turn a blind eye to the corruption that awarded Qatar the World Cup by FIFA. It all amounts to making this year’s so-called ‘beautiful game’ a truly ugly moment for sport.” Joanou said.

