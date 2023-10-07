Join Christos Tsoilkas at the launch of his new book

Local author Holden Sheppard will host a conversation with acclaimed writer Christos Tsiolkas to celebrate the launch of his new book The In-Between.

The event will be taking place at The Old Courthouse Hotel in Fremantle this November and is hosted by New Edition bookshop.

The new novel from Tsiolkas follows two middle-aged men who meet on an internet date.

Each has been scarred by a previous relationship; each has his own compelling reasons for giving up on the idea of finding love. But still they both turn up for the dinner, feel the spark and the possibility of something more. Feel the fear of failing again, of being hurt and humiliated and further annihilated by love. How can they take the risk of falling in love again. How can they not?

The new book is described as a tender, affecting novel of love, of hope, of forgiveness by one of our most fearless and truthful interpreters of the human heart, the acclaimed bestselling author of The Slap and Damascus.

The In-Between will be the eleventh work from Tsiolkas following on from Loaded, which was adapted for the screen as Head On, The Slap, Barracuda, Merciless Gods, 7 1/2 and many others.

Holden Sheppard shot to fame with his debut novel Invisible Boys and his follow up The Brink. The television adaptation of Invisible Boys is currently underway.

