Joondalup Festival to return in 2025 with exciting program of events

Joondalup Festival has today announced its return for 2025 with an extraordinary lineup of world class art, music and performance set to take over the city’s streets from 15 March – 5 April 2025. 

Promising a bigger and bolder lineup with more than 50 performances and activations across 21 days, Joondalup Festival 2025 brings a burst of culture and creativity to Perth’s buzzing north that promises to deliver unusual experiences in unusual places, for unusual prices. 

Hailed the nation’s best cultural, arts and music event at the Australian Event Awards in 2023, Joondalup Festival has become a staple on Australia’s cultural calendar. 

Joondalup Mayor Albert Jacob said the program was rich, diverse and celebrates the City’s cultural identity. 

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Joondalup Festival for 2025. The event has become a highlight of our cultural calendar, drawing visitors from near and far, and celebrating the diversity and creativity that makes our community so special,” Mayor Jacob said.

“Joondalup Festival’s 2025 program is bigger, better and bolder than ever and promises to deliver a jam-packed three weeks of unique experiences, through stunning visual art displays, powerful storytelling and interactive performances.

“We’re inviting everyone, from our local community to visitors across the world, to come and experience the vibrancy of our city in 2025.” 

With a crowd of more than 220,000 people in 2024, Joondalup Festival is tipped to smash records in 2025 with its new lineup of performances.

A range of exciting free events will headline Joondalup Festival 2025, while not-to-be-missed ticketed events will also be available. 

The complete Joondalup Festival program will be announced in January 2025. For more information on the festival, visit: www.joondalupfestival.com.au

