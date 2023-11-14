Josh Thomas to tour Australia with new show ‘Let’s Tidy Up’

Ground-breaking showrunner and comedian, Josh Thomas makes a much-anticipated return to live stand-up in 2024 with a national tour of his brand-new show, Let’s Tidy Up.
Written with award winning playwright Lally Katz, Let’s Tidy Up will have its Australian premiere season at the Sydney Opera House from 31 January before touring to Canberra, Hobart, Newcastle, Cairns, Perth, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Brisbane and Adelaide in February and March.
The extensive tour will include seasons at the Adelaide Fring Festival, Melbourne and Brisbane Comedy Festivals. Thomas will play two shows in Perth on 6th April at the State Theatre Centre.
Josh will be hitting the ground running after a 20-date tour of North America through November and December.
This is a show where Josh tidies up. Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, but forJosh, it’s like Everest – a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. It’s not just about tidying, there’s also gardening, gophers and a love story.
“In this show I’m going to be talking about tidying up. Which doesn’t sound very fun. But I promise it’s going to be very fun.
“I’m looking forward to seeing you all. Let’s get lit!” Thomas said announcing the new tour.
Josh’s brain has managed to make him the creator and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) – in this show, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.
Josh Thomas started his comedy career by winning Australia’s most prestigious stand-up comedy competition at age 17.
After several sell out tours and starring turns on TV panel shows, he turned his hand to writing, acting and producing and has garnered glowing reviews and a swag of awards for his groundbreaking television comedies. Currently, Josh is working on Good Person, a series in development with Hulu & 20th.
Check out all the tour dates.
SYDNEY
31 Jan – 18 Feb, 2024
Time: Various times
Sydney Opera House
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Sydney
CANBERRA
Fri 23 Feb, 2024
Time: 7:30pm
Canberra Theatre Centre
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Canberra
HOBART
Thu 29 Feb, 2024
Time: 7.30pm
Theatre Royal
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Hobart
NEWCASTLE
Sat 2 Mar, 2024
Time: 6.30pm
Newcastle Civic Theatre
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Newcastle
ADELAIDE FRINGE
5 – 10 Mar, 2024
Time: 8.10pm
The Garden of Unearthly Delights
https://cmdy.live/AFF24JoshThomas
CAIRNS
Thu 14 Mar, 2024
Time: 7.30pm
Cairns Performing Arts Centre
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Cairns
PERTH
Sat 6 Apr, 2024
Time: 6.30pm & 8.30pm
State Theatre Centre of WA
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Perth
MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL
9 – 21 Apr, 2024
Time: 8.30pm
Arts Centre Melbourne
https://cmdy.live/MICF24JoshThomas
TOOWOOMBA
Wed 1 May
Time: 7.30pm
The Empire Theatre
https://cmdy.live/JOS24Toowoomba
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
2 – 5 May, 2024
Time: Various times
Brisbane Powerhouse
https://cmdy.live/BCF24JoshThomas
