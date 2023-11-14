Josh Thomas to tour Australia with new show ‘Let’s Tidy Up’

Ground-breaking showrunner and comedian, Josh Thomas makes a much-anticipated return to live stand-up in 2024 with a national tour of his brand-new show, Let’s Tidy Up.

Written with award winning playwright Lally Katz, Let’s Tidy Up will have its Australian premiere season at the Sydney Opera House from 31 January before touring to Canberra, Hobart, Newcastle, Cairns, Perth, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Brisbane and Adelaide in February and March.

The extensive tour will include seasons at the Adelaide Fring Festival, Melbourne and Brisbane Comedy Festivals. Thomas will play two shows in Perth on 6th April at the State Theatre Centre.

Josh will be hitting the ground running after a 20-date tour of North America through November and December.

This is a show where Josh tidies up. Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, but forJosh, it’s like Everest – a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. It’s not just about tidying, there’s also gardening, gophers and a love story.

“In this show I’m going to be talking about tidying up. Which doesn’t sound very fun. But I promise it’s going to be very fun.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all. Let’s get lit!” Thomas said announcing the new tour.

Josh’s brain has managed to make him the creator and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) – in this show, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.

Josh Thomas started his comedy career by winning Australia’s most prestigious stand-up comedy competition at age 17.

After several sell out tours and starring turns on TV panel shows, he turned his hand to writing, acting and producing and has garnered glowing reviews and a swag of awards for his groundbreaking television comedies. Currently, Josh is working on Good Person, a series in development with Hulu & 20th.

Check out all the tour dates.

SYDNEY

31 Jan – 18 Feb, 2024

Time: Various times

Sydney Opera House

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Sydney

CANBERRA

Fri 23 Feb, 2024

Time: 7:30pm

Canberra Theatre Centre

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Canberra

HOBART

Thu 29 Feb, 2024

Time: 7.30pm

Theatre Royal

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Hobart

NEWCASTLE

Sat 2 Mar, 2024

Time: 6.30pm

Newcastle Civic Theatre

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Newcastle

ADELAIDE FRINGE

5 – 10 Mar, 2024

Time: 8.10pm

The Garden of Unearthly Delights

https://cmdy.live/AFF24JoshThomas

CAIRNS

Thu 14 Mar, 2024

Time: 7.30pm

Cairns Performing Arts Centre

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Cairns

PERTH

Sat 6 Apr, 2024

Time: 6.30pm & 8.30pm

State Theatre Centre of WA

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Perth

MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL

9 – 21 Apr, 2024

Time: 8.30pm

Arts Centre Melbourne

https://cmdy.live/MICF24JoshThomas

TOOWOOMBA

Wed 1 May

Time: 7.30pm

The Empire Theatre

https://cmdy.live/JOS24Toowoomba

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

2 – 5 May, 2024

Time: Various times

Brisbane Powerhouse

https://cmdy.live/BCF24JoshThomas

