Pride WA announces new board members Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown

Pride WA has announced two new members of its board following an extensive expression of interest process. Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown are the newest members of the community group’s governing body.

In a statement, Pride WA said the newly elected board reflects its ongoing commitment to diversity, community leadership, and the advancement of LGBTQIA+ inclusion and equality across Western Australia.

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Saoirse Fels, Colleen Brown and Peter Foster.

Saoirse Fels brings extensive experience in technology and systems leadership, complemented by years of dedicated community advocacy following a successful professional career. Since 2013, she has played an active leadership role in multiple LGBTQIA+ communities, demonstrating a strong personal commitment to supporting inclusivity and visibility.

Colleen Brown has nearly four decades of senior leadership experience, with a distinguished career focused on governance, access to justice, and improving outcomes for vulnerable and marginalised communities. Her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community is both deeply personal and reflected in her lived experience, as well as leadership roles in inclusion and strategic initiatives.

They will join Chair Peter Foster, Vice-Chair Joey Kessler, Secretary Thomas Drake-Brockman, and Treasurer Rich Kendall. Other board members include Justin Barnes, Nicole Corbett, Michael Felix, and Gregory Helleren.

Pride WA said it was extremely impressed with the calibre and diversity of applications, with 36 community members completing the expression of interest process.

“As Board Chair of Pride WA, I am deeply cognisant of the need to ensure that the diversity of our community is reflected on our board. Thank you to Saoirse and Colleen for joining us, and I look forward to working with you both as we continue planning for PrideFest 2026 and beyond,” Peter Foster said.

“Thank you to the many community members who expressed interest in joining Pride WA as we continue our mission to promote and celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride, inclusion, and diversity in Western Australia, while fostering community connection, advocacy, and equitable representation for all.”

The group said it is committed to ensuring gender-diverse voices are meaningfully represented at the governance level. This approach aligns with Pride WA’s broader strategic commitment to lived experience leadership, intersectionality, and equitable representation.

The vacancies on the board followed the resignation of previous members Catherine Janssen, who had served for several years, and Shaun Mackenzie, who was elected at the December 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Pride WA has also announced that community member Jeb Brown has joined the organisation as an Administration Assistant to support the delivery of programmes.

Well known across various community and sporting groups, Jeb Brown is a proud Māori trans bear who has used his platform as Mr Bear Perth 2024 and Mr Australasia Bear 2025 to celebrate diverse expressions of masculinity and promote intersectional inclusion across the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride WA said it is excited to welcome him to the team and looks forward to the contribution he will make to its work supporting Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ communities.

The organisation is also in the process of recruiting a new CEO after Lauren Butterly announced her resignation at the beginning of last month.