Julia Lemigova becomes first ‘Real Lesbian Housewife’

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Julia Lemigova is joining the Real Housewives of Miami becoming the popular franchises first lesbian real housewife.

The Real Housewives docu-drama series was inspired by TV soap opera and the popular drama series Desperate Housewives. The first version The Real Housewives of Orange County launched in 2006, and so far there has been over 30 different variations of the show, including Real Housewives of Sydney, New York, Atlanta, DC, Potomac, Toronto, Johannesburg, Cheshire, Cairo, Auckland and so on.

Real Housewives of Miami ran for four season from 2011 to 2014, but it’s about to return after a seven year hiatus. Joining the revived cast is former model Julia Lemigova, who is married to tennis champion Martina Navratilova.

Returning to the show is Alexia Echevarria, and Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton. Although Patton will only appear as a regular friend of the others. Alongside Lemigova will be two more new faces, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin.

Lemigova was born in Russia, in 1990 she was the runner-up in the Miss USSR competition. When the winner was revealed to actually be under age, Lemigova was given the crown and she represented the Soviet Union at the 1991 Miss World Competition.

She lived in Paris for many years where she set up a successful wellbeing and spa business, alongside a range of skincare products. In 1997 she was romantically linked to prominent banker Edouard Stern to whom she had a child. Their son died under suspicious circumstances, apparently shaken to death. Stern was killed in 2005, murdered by his lover during a sado-masochistic bondage session.

In 2014 Lemigova married tennis great Martina Navratilova after being in a relationship for man years.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.