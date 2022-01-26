Justin Sider continues his quest for the royal jewels at Fringe World

Self-described fusion of Magic Mike, Mighty Mouse and Justin Bieber, drag king Justin Sider, is back on the hunt for the royal jewels at Fringe World Festival.

Following up from rave reviews at last year’s debut, Justin Sider is Dickless follows Justin on the quest for his penis in this one-hour musical spectacular.

Citing the narrative as a “journey of self-discovery and dick recovery”, Justin rips up gender stereotypes like his tearaway pants in this exploration of queer, trans and male identity.

“Dickless is a warm and welcoming performance, covering the personal and the political, without ramming it down our throats,” OUTinPerth contributor Guy Gomeze said of the show last year.

“Incorporating absurd humour, slapstick comedy, original songwriting, live singing, rapping and storytelling… Justin is the man, he is our boy, our homeboy, our playboy, a winner and so is this show.”

Hear more from Justin Sider about the show as he chats to Graeme Watson on this week’s edition of All Things Queer on RTRFM 92.1.

Justin Sider is Dickless runs until Jan 29 at Connections Nightclub. For tickets and more info, head to fringeworld.com.au

