Kanye West running for President with Milo Yiannopoulos as Campaign Manager

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Musician and Fashion Designer Kanye West says he attends to run for President of the USA in 2024 and Milo Yiannopoulous will be his Campaign Manager.

West spoke to gossip website X17, introducing Yiannopolous as his campaign manager, before giving the paparazzo a tour of a factory where they were adding ‘Y24’ to a range of clothing.

The rapper has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks due to his repeated antisemitic comments. Instagram and Twitter temporarily suspended his accounts, while Adidas terminated their multi-million dollar partnership with the rappers Yeezy brand of clothing and shoes.

Professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulous was previously a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, advoacting that gay people should support the Republican politician and businessman. The last we heard from Milo, he’d announced he was longer gay and was on a new mission to put conversion therapy in a more positive light.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.