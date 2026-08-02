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“Here the Whole Time’ comes to Netflix this month

Culture

Brazilian gay teen romance Quinze Dias (Here the Whole Time) comes to Netflix this month.

Netflix describes the film with the following logline: Felipe just wanted a quiet summer with his artsy mom and every musical he could binge… when his childhood crush knocked on his door to join the party.

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The 2025 film is directed by Daniel Lieff and is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Vitor Martins. A literal translation of the title is “15 Days”, referring to the time Felipe’s neighbour Caio is set to spend staying at his house.

For English-speaking audiences, the film has been released under the title Here the Whole Time, matching the English-language edition of the novel. An English language version of the tailer is available on the Netflix site.

The film premiered at the pop-culture festival CCXP in São Paulo last December and was released theatrically in Brazil in late June. Now audiences around the world are set to discover it.

Here the Whole Time, or Quinze Dias, arrives on Netflix on 19 August.

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Zero Flags installation draws attention to LGBTIQA+ discrimination in the Commonwealth

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A Glasgow Commonwealth Games protest draws attention to anti-LGBTQ+ laws, prompting support from activists and criticism from commentators.
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