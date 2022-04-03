Katy J Pearson brings bittersweetness on ‘Talk Over Town’

Katy J Pearson has given fans a taste of her stunning new album, Sound of the Morning, due for release on Heavenly Recordings on July 8.

The announcement comes alongside the video for the first track to be taken from the album, Talk Over Town.

Written and recorded in late 2021, Katy’s latest effort is co-produced by Ali Chant (Yard Act and the helm of Katy’s debut Return) and Speedy Wunderground head-honcho Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., black midi, Black Country, New Road).

On the Talk Over Town video, director Abbie Stephens said: “This video was such a joy to shoot – to meet Katy and work with such an open artist who brought so much of herself to the video was a real treat. She is a brilliant collaborator and an artist set for big big things.”

“I love nothing more than creating visual worlds and designing aesthetics to fit with the sound of exciting new artists. This video became a comment on that, how for recording artists there is pressure to be the face of their music, and to package it up visually. I wanted to shed light on the music video through the eyes of Katy, the joy and also the beautiful bizarreness.”

“We had an amazing girl crew on this job and it really made for a great vibe on set. Thank you to Beatrix Sastre and her crew who made each set-up look like a painting, to Gabby Sellen on art department who gave everything and more, and to the wonderful Stina Campagna and Nohelia Reyes on Styling and Makeup.”

Sound of the Morning is due for release on July 8.

Image: H Hawkline

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.