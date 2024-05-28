Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Kellie-Jay Keen announces she’ll run for parliament

News

Anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen has announced she’ll run for a spot in the British parliament under her newly formed Party of Women political party.

The British provocateur toured Australia in 2023 with her Let Women Speak event which generated counter-protests at each of her seven-city stops.

Keen will stand for the seat of Brighton Kemptown which is currently held by Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Russell-Loyd is one of the most high-profile LGBTIQA+ members of the British parliament. At the last election he won the seat with 51% of the vote, a decrease from the previous election where he attracted 58 per cent.

In 2018 he shared with the parliament that he weas living with HIV. Over the years he’s been accused several times of being overzealous in his defence of transgender people.  

In a video post Keen announced her candidacy outside of Russell-Moyle’s office.

“It’s very unlikely that I’m going to take his seat.” Keen admitted in the video. “Because he does live in this place.”

The electorate has one of Britain’s largest LGBTIQA+ populations.

“The reason we’re going to stand against him as Party of Women is because he needs to have conversations with women who don’t back down, who don’t have to be polite, who don’t feel like they have to put up with his misogyny, and I think it’ll be so much fun.” Keen said.

In a later video Keen said she was now seeking 100 women to stand for her party at the UK’s General Election. 

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

