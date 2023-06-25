Kim Petras delivers pop magic on debut LP ‘Feed The Beast’

Grammy-winning pop sensation Kim Petras has finally released her debut full-length LP, Feed The Beast.

The 15-track album is loaded with pure pop, with Petras drawing on characters from her past releases to share more personal stories with her fans.

Feed The Beast features the hit single Coconuts, as well as Kim’s recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Alone, Sam Smith duet Unholy and BAIT with alternative pop favourite BANKS.

The latest single King of Hearts, was just premiered at New York’s Governor’s Ball, telling the tale of a cheating ex whose red flags went wilfully unchecked.

Feed The Beast is out now.

Image: Luke Gilford

