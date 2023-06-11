King’s Birthday honours for Australia’s top achievers

The King’s Birthday Honours have been announced with 1,192 Australians recognised for their professional achievements and contributions to local community. Among the recipients are many well know Australian alongside quiet achievers who’ve spent decades giving to local groups and services.

Among the many people recognised were Narelda Jacobs, Matthew Lutton, Colin Barnett, Barry Humphries, Ben Elton and many others.

Governor Genral David Hurley said he congratulated all the Australians recognised in the awards saying they were inspiring individuals.

“They are inspiring people and collectively speak to who we are and the nation we aspire to be.”

The Governor General highlighted that for the first time since the awards were established in the 1970’s more women than men were being recognised for their achievements.

Former Western Australian Premier Colin Barnett has been named a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for his eminent service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia, particularly as premier, to economic and infrastructure development, to social welfare reform, and to the Indigenous community.

Barnett was Western Australia’s Premier from 2008 until 2017 and prior to that served as Treasurer and headed several ministries in his long political career. Prior to entering politicis he served as the Executive Director of the Western Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The late entertainer Barry Humphries has posthumously been given the nation’s highest honour for his service to the arts as a comedian, actor, author, satirist and entertainer, to the promotion of Australian culture, and as a patron of organisations.

Former Labor politician Jenny Macklin also adds AC after her name for her service to the people and Parliament of Australia, to social welfare, particularly the introduction of paid parental leave and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and to the Indigenous community.

In the Officer of the Order of Australia division Clover Moore, the Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney is listed in the Officer of the Order of Australia announcements, recognised for service to local government, to the people and Parliament of New South Wales, and to the community of Sydney. Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Anne Capp is also recognised for her service to local government and many community organisaitons.

Associate Professor Robert Ali from the University of Adelaide is recognised for his work in medical and health research, particularly in the field of drug and alcohol dependence. He’s also previously been praised for his work in the HIV field.

Professor David Craik from the University of Queensland is awarded for his work in biomedical and medicinal chemistry. He has previously served on a United Nations group looking into injecting drug use and HIV.

Carline Wood, the founder of Western Australia’s The Centre for Stories is listed for significant service to literature as a publisher, and to the community through a range of roles. She’s been now a member of the order.

Television host and consumer advocate Hellen Wellings has also been recognised, as is well known Australian artist Wendy Sharpe. Comedian and actor Denise Scott has made the list, alongside Western Australian raised Judith Lucy.

Singer Marina Pryor who shot to fame playing the lead in Phantom of the Opera is recognized for her work in musical theatre. Western Australian opera star Emma Matthews is also recognised.

While journalist turned politician Maxine McKew is also on the list, McKew memorably entered federal parliament after ousting Prime Minister John Howard from his seat at the 2007 election.

Ben Elton, who has made Perth is home, is noted for this work as a comedian, actor, writer and director. Alongside his legendary television series including The Young Ones and Blackadder, Elton has also written 14 novels, several films and plays and four musicals including the Queen centered work We Will Rock You.

Acclaimed Australian actress Pamela Rabe who memorably played Joan Fergusson in the TV series Wentworth has been name in the AM division for her service to the performing arts as a performer and director.

Dr Elizabeth Rickman from New South Wales is awarded for her service to medicine and women’s health. Among her many achievements she has served as on the Pride Foundation’s LGBTIQA+ Refugee and Asylum Seeker Advisory Group.

Port Hedland’s former mayor Kelly Howlett is also recognised for her service to local government, and her local community. In 2015 under Howlett’s leadership the Town of Port Hedland was the second local government body in Western Australia to introduce a same-sex relationship register, dispelling the myth that acceptance of same-sex relationships did not extend into rural areas.

South Australian William Sergeant has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the LGBTIQ+ community. His contributions stretch over several decades and include serving as the President of the AIDS Council of South Australia, work with the Feast Festival, and writing a column for Blaze magazine.

Perth’s Narelda Jacobs is also on the list for her services to both the media and the community. She’s served as an ambassador for The Pinnacle Foundation and worked with Perth’s LGBTI youth space The Freedom Centre for many years. The Network 10 presenter is also the patron of many different charities.

Theatre Director Matthew Lutton has been recognised for his services to the performing arts as a director. Lutton, who began his career in Perth has served as the Co-CEO and Artistic Director of Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre since 2015.

Anneke Deutsch from Daylesford Victoria has served her local community through many different roles, including being a member of the LGBTI Aged Care Advisory Committee for Hepburn Health for many years. She’s also been on the organising committee for a National Lesbian Cultural Celebration and Conference, as well as volunteering at LesFest and the ChillOut Festival.

Rosemary Draper from Rosebud in Victoria has been awarded for her community work which included with LGBT groups in her local community. While Dr Stephen Jamieson from the ACT is recognised for his service to medicine which includes working with people living with HIV and supporting the transgender community.

Victoria’s Dr Norman Roth is recognised for his decades of work in sexual health medicine. He is the founder and Co-Director of the Prahran Market Clinic and previously served on several steering committees at The Kirby Insititute, as well as contributing to work at Throne Harbour Health and Living Positive Victoria.

Scientia Professor Louisa Degenhardt from the University of New South Wales has had an impressive career in medical research particularly in the fields of addiction, mental health and psychology. She has also served on United Nation’s groups looking into HIV and drug use.

See the full list of all the people recognised in the awards.

