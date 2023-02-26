Kumar is bringing their Kumarsutra: Greatest Hits tour down under

One of Southeast Asia’s most beloved stand-up comedian, Kumar, will be turning up the heat with her world tour down under this April.

Hailed as one of the most iconic and respected performing artists and a brilliant stand-up comedian of her time, Kumar has proven to be a multi-talented performer, entertaining millions as a comedian, tv host, actor, dancer, director and author over the last three decades.

Kumar insists she’s not a drag queen but rather a comedian in drag.

The tour will begin in Melbourne on 22nd April with a show at the National Theatre, before heading to The Tivoli in Brisbane on Wednesday 26th April, Sydney’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday 29th April, and finally Perth’s Astor Theatre on Sunday 30th April.

Widely known for poking fun at all things controversial, Kumar’s caustic remarks based on everyday observations, day-to-day life experiences and idiosyncrasies are bound to have audiences bowling over with laughter.

Curated and packaged with her best work performed during a very successful career spanning over 30 years, Kumar will deliver her best comedy material refined over thousands of performances to audiences and fans who have followed her shows throughout a stupendously successful sold-out year.

“I’ve performed four or five a week for nearly 30 years, mostly in Singapore and Malaysia, but I can’t wait to bring my art to the world and meet my global fans. This is going to be fun and exciting to showcase some of my best work.” Kumar said.

For audiences and fans, old and new across Australia and worldwide, this is your chance to catch Kumar doing some of her classic jokes, as she aims to retire them permanently away from the spotlight after the tour.

Tickets are on sale now.

Source: Media Release

