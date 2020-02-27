Kylie Auldist steps in for Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King at Perth Festival

Perth Festival has announced that disco icon Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King has had to cancel her appearance at the Chevron Lighthouse this evening.

Citing circumstances outside of the artist’s control, the festival has announced that the show must go on, offering free entry to tonight’s disco party with Mondo Freaks and soul queen Kylie Auldist.

“While we’re disappointed that Evelyn King can’t be here with us, we couldn’t think of a better replacement than Kylie Auldist, who’s best known as the front woman for international smash‐hit

wonders, Cookin’ on 3 Burners, and soul funksters, The Bamboos.” Perth Festival said in a statement.

Perth Festival’s contemporary music programmer Clara Iaccarino says Auldist is renowned for kicking dance floors into overdrive.

“We’ve had the pleasure of presenting Kylie Auldist with The Bamboos at Perth Festival in the past and our audiences share our passion for her smouldering pipes,” Clara says.

“As unearthly as it is powerful, Auldist’s vocals are crushingly good and she promises to drop a handful of Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King hits as well as an array of 80’s boogie classics. It’s going to be so much fun – and it’s free!”

Tonight’s party will also feature drag performances from the Homopolitan crew, tunes from DJ Lucky Pete and a bingo bonanza with Consensual Connie.

Refunds will be automatically processed by Wednesday 4 March. Funds will appear back on the card used for purchase within 2‐5 business days.

OIP Staff