Kylie Minogue’s show criticised by people who weren’t even there

Kylie Minogue began her Tension World Tour in Perth on Saturday night and fans and critics who attended the show gave it high praise, but online the singer has faced an onslaught of criticism from fans who weren’t even at the show.

OUTinPerth called it a “hit-filled concert party” and noted the audience delivered a verdict that saw “thunderous cheers, hollers and applause” in response to a “truly epic night”.

The Guardian said “This is a show stuffed with preposterously catchy hit after preposterously catchy hit”, while The Australian called it “a neon-drenched, four-to-the-floor dance party where every beat was precision-tooled for maximum serotonin release.”

An “electrifying performance” proclaimed Rolling Stone, “Spectacular” was the word used by Perth Now. The Music described the show as “dazzling”, “captivating”, and said “this was the homecoming we didn’t know we needed.”

The Daily Mail said, “Kylie rocked out to her biggest hits with the audience enthralled every step of the way.”

Kylie Minogue at RAC Arena Perth, photographed by Erik Melvin.

Social media comments from concert goers also had high praise for the concert tours opening night, with many longterm fans calling it the best performance they’d ever seen Minogue deliver.

Concert goers praised the mix of old hits, like What Do I Have to Do, and Better the Devil You Know, alongside new songs including Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love her collaboration with Alok that was released just one day earlier.

At the same time there was an onslaught of negative comments from fans around the globe who were judging the show by photographs and videos posted by audience members.

Many fans complained about the show’s setlist dismayed that their favourite Kylie song had not made the cut. The singer also faced criticism for not including more songs from her three most recent albums that have been released since her last world tour.

Over her forty year career Minogue has released 17 albums, and over 100 singles. The show featured 32 songs, six more than her 2019 Golden Tour. Around a fifth of the material were songs the singer has not performed live in Australia before.

There were also criticisms of the shows reliance on digital backdrops, and simpler staging that some of her previous show. The singer’s outfits also copped negative feedback. Some fans even started offering to offload tickets they’ve already bought to the 70 date tour that will wide it’s way around the world over the next seven months.

Having attended the Rhythm of Love tour at the Perth Entertainment Centre is 1991, the Aphrodite: Les Folies tour at Burswood Dome in 2011, the Kiss me Once show at RAC Arena in 2015 and the Golden Tour on the banks of the Swan River in 2019 – this is the best Kylie show I’d ever been to.

It doesn’t have as many dancers, the costumes are not filled with feathers and glitter, the staging doesn’t have massive staircases or water fountains. Instead what shone centre stage without the massive level of frou-frou was Kylie Minogue. She was having the time of her life – and we were too!

I want to go again, and disgruntled overseas fans selling of their tickets at a discounted price – please get in touch.



