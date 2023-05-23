Kylie wows audience with live performance of ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue performed her new hit Padam Padam on the season finale of American Idol.

Since being released late last week the track has shot to the top of the iTunes chart in both the United Kingdom and Australia, giving Minogue one of the biggest hits of her career.

The song is the first single from Kylie’s forthcoming album Tension which will be out in September. The new album will be the 16th album of Minogue’s recording career which began back in 1988 with her self-titled debut record.

The season finale of the twenty first season of the long-running US talent show was the perfect setting to introduce the song to American audiences. Kylie was one of many VIP guests performing on the show which also featured Keith Urban, TLC, Ellie Goulding, REO Speedwagon and many others.

After singing the song Kylie joined Nutsa, one of the contestants on the program for a duet of her chart-topper Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Nutsa had been eliminated in the first round of the Top 12 shows. The final episode of the series was a showdown between singers Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi and Colin Stough with Tongi crowned the winner.

The 18-year-old Hawaiian singer was a surprise winner. He now follows int he footsteps of previous winners including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Fantasia Barrino and Ruben Studdard. Adam Lambert, one of the franchises biggest successes was the runner-up back in 2009 – he lost to Kris Allen.

